Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Acquires A$59,998.68 in Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) insider John Abernethy purchased 68,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,998.68 ($42,856.20).

John Abernethy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, John Abernethy purchased 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.89 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$8,880.00 ($6,342.86).

On Tuesday, March 2nd, John Abernethy bought 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

On Friday, February 19th, John Abernethy bought 50,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$43,850.00 ($31,321.43).

On Wednesday, February 17th, John Abernethy bought 70,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of A$61,180.00 ($43,700.00).

On Tuesday, December 29th, John Abernethy bought 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, with a total value of A$8,830.00 ($6,307.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of A$0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. Clime Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -312.50%.

About Clime Capital

Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.

