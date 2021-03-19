CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Tops $0.28

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. Over the last seven days, CloakCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. CloakCoin has a market cap of $1.59 million and $3,034.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.28 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00015498 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 86.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,600,015 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

CloakCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.