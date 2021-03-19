Cloopen Group (RAAS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of Cloopen Group stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. Cloopen Group has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price target on the stock.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

Further Reading: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.