Cloudbric (CLB) Hits Market Capitalization of $15.80 Million

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One Cloudbric coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cloudbric has a market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $147,089.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 124.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cloudbric Coin Profile

Cloudbric (CRYPTO:CLB) is a coin. Cloudbric’s total supply is 989,556,846 coins and its circulating supply is 608,370,511 coins. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io . The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cloudbric’s primary mission is to revolutionize the cybersecurity market by making information security open and accessible to all users through the introduction of a new Decentralized Universal Security Platform. This AI-based cybersecurity platform will be powered by Cloudbric’s patented deep learning module known as VISION and will provide an all-inclusive suite of cybersecurity solutions, as well as the development of a new decentralized security ecosystem. Furthermore, users will be able to train the very technology that helps protect their online digital assets by contributing anonymous cyber threat logs to advance the accuracy and learning capabilities of Cloudbric’s deep learning module. For their continued security contributions, users will be rewarded through the free distribution of Cloudbric cryptocurrency (CLB) tokens directly to their user account. “

Cloudbric Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

