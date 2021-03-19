Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Trading Up 48.9%

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) shares were up 48.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.94 and last traded at $7.92. Approximately 7,065,374 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,580,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.32.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clovis Oncology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $797.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.80.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.26). Research analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $44,128.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of Clovis Oncology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 57.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

