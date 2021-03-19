CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Stake Lifted by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $132,376,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $10,349,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CCMP traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.00. 2,044 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 200,839. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.34 and a 1 year high of $183.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $166.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.58.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. CMC Materials had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $287.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.56%.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

