CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Acquired by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,447 shares during the period. CME Group comprises approximately 4.5% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.10% of CME Group worth $67,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group by 67.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

NASDAQ CME traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $203.36. 46,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,890,983. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.25. The company has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.32, for a total transaction of $183,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,565 shares in the company, valued at $470,215.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,946,990. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

