CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 169,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 236,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.65 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $26.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. CNO Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CNO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

