CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,682,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 109,895 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 2.65% of CNO Financial Group worth $81,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CNO Financial Group news, SVP John R. Kline sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $241,876.03. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,911,507.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bruce K. Baude sold 62,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $1,545,402.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 194,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,948 shares of company stock worth $1,856,965. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CNO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

