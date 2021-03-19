CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,167 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,346 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.08% of CNOOC worth $31,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CNOOC by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNOOC in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CNOOC by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in CNOOC in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CNOOC by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. CNOOC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

NYSE:CEO opened at $121.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.99. CNOOC Limited has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $131.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.10.

About CNOOC

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

