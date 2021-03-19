Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.
Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $381.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $30.99.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
