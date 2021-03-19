Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

Shares of CODX stock traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,407. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market cap of $381.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.98 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $30.99.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $105,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.