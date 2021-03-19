Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) Trading 0.2% Higher

Shares of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (OTCMKTS:CCLAF) traded up 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.28 and last traded at $10.28. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.26.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.91.

About Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAF)

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, prepares, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic and alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Fiji, and Samoa. Its product range includes non-alcoholic sparkling beverages, spring water, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits.

