Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 138,031 shares.The stock last traded at $47.73 and had previously closed at $48.30.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 334,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF)
Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.
