Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 28,818 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the previous session’s volume of 138,031 shares.The stock last traded at $47.73 and had previously closed at $48.30.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Equities analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,734,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after acquiring an additional 334,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 160,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,396,000 after acquiring an additional 104,371 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the third quarter valued at about $2,663,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,906,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,879,000 after purchasing an additional 50,058 shares in the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports drinks, energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

