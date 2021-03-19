Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCHGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Coca-Cola HBC from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Coca-Cola HBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of CCHGY stock opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.27. Coca-Cola HBC has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

