Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Codexis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.11). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 122.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Codexis will report full year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $21.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.36 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 21.25% and a negative net margin of 31.08%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Codexis in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

In other Codexis news, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $62,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,211,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $199,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,129 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,068.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 66,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Codexis by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Codexis by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Codexis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Codexis stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. 6,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,679. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.63. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

