Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,956 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Cognex worth $10,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Cognex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 234,476 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 18,713 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Cognex by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cognex by 211.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 31,343 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognex alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.90.

CGNX opened at $80.03 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.68.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.81 million. Analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Further Reading: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.