Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $76.40 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.74 and its 200 day moving average is $75.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,243,004 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $155,634,000 after purchasing an additional 898,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,506,206 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $123,432,000 after purchasing an additional 450,026 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.