Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Stake Cut by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 50.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86,936 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:UTF opened at $26.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.05.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

