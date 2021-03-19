Cohort (LON:CHRT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $607.31

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 607.31 ($7.93) and traded as high as GBX 630 ($8.23). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 630 ($8.23), with a volume of 4,640 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £258.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 609.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 607.31.

In other Cohort news, insider Nicholas Martin Prest sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 615 ($8.04), for a total value of £1,752,750 ($2,289,979.10).

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

