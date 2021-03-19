Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.12% of Cohu worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COHU. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cohu by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Cohu by 327.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cohu by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COHU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ:COHU opened at $43.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.31 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.15 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

