Coinlancer Market Capitalization Tops $1.95 Million (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinlancer has a market cap of $1.95 million and $64,710.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00051203 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00014148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $369.44 or 0.00633312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00069271 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00024583 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00034855 BTC.

Coinlancer Token Profile

Coinlancer (CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

