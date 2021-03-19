CoinPoker (CHP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.48 Million

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $87.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.82 or 0.00051230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00013981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.09 or 0.00632312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00069210 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00024535 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00034726 BTC.

About CoinPoker

CoinPoker is a token. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,638,612 tokens. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

