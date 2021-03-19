CoinUs (CNUS) Achieves Market Cap of $60,208.91

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CoinUs has a total market capitalization of $60,208.91 and approximately $2.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded up 101.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006135 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005083 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007467 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000158 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000111 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000045 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CoinUs Coin Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official message board is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

Buying and Selling CoinUs

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.