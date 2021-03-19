Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Shares Gap Down to $1.17

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$1.17, but opened at C$1.05. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.05, with a volume of 5,043 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of C$106.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74.

About Colabor Group (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

