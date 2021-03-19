Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.74

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.74 and traded as high as C$1.16. Colabor Group shares last traded at C$1.04, with a volume of 174,424 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$105.75 million and a P/E ratio of -12.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.74.

Colabor Group Company Profile (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, wholesales and distributes food and non-food products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

