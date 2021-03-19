Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,945,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 265,561 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 1.64% of Colfax worth $74,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Colfax by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colfax during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Colfax stock opened at $44.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.86. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -889.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $828.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Colfax from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colfax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

In related news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $840,126.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,726,611 in the last ninety days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

