Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.35. Collegium Pharmaceutical posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2,800%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COLL shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

In related news, insider Alison B. Fleming sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 157,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,131. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $30,260.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,201.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,123 shares of company stock worth $3,641,422 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,838,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,850,000 after acquiring an additional 29,533 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,239,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,817,000 after purchasing an additional 238,600 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 835,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,738,000 after purchasing an additional 122,279 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 788,029 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 604,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter.

COLL stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.63. 24,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 668,157. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $890.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.00.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

