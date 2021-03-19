Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) is Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for about 3.6% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. owned 0.62% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $5,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIAL. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the third quarter valued at $272,000.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.11. 1,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,514. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day moving average is $21.72. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $22.14.

