Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787,250 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.47. The company had a trading volume of 503,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,879,887. The company has a market capitalization of $254.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.16.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their target price on Comcast from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.84.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

