Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMC. BNP Paribas cut Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.56.

NYSE CMC opened at $28.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $30.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,589,431.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,982 shares of company stock worth $3,063,617. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

