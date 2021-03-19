Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €145.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) has been assigned a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ML. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €128.83 ($151.57).

EPA:ML opened at €126.00 ($148.24) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 1-year low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 1-year high of €130.85 ($153.94). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €119.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of €105.46.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

