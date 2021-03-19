Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €128.83 ($151.57).

Several research analysts have commented on ML shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

ML stock opened at €126.00 ($148.24) on Friday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €119.39 and a 200-day moving average of €105.46.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

