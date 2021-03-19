Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Bank of America lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS MGDDY opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of $14.85 and a twelve month high of $30.54.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

