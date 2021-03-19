Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price shot up 14.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.10. 79,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,852,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 449,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,966,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

