Comparing CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE)

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

CoreSite Realty has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for CoreSite Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreSite Realty 2 4 4 0 2.20 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 0 5 0 3.00

CoreSite Realty presently has a consensus target price of $130.44, indicating a potential upside of 13.29%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.81%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than CoreSite Realty.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreSite Realty $572.73 million 8.60 $75.84 million $5.10 22.58 Alpine Income Property Trust $13.23 million 9.74 $3.59 million N/A N/A

CoreSite Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of CoreSite Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CoreSite Realty and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreSite Realty 13.19% 51.47% 3.67% Alpine Income Property Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

CoreSite Realty pays an annual dividend of $4.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. CoreSite Realty pays out 96.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CoreSite Realty has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options Â all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

