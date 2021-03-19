Compound Trading Down 4% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $433.55 or 0.00737593 BTC on major exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $137.13 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 119.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,680,622 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.