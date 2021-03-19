Compound Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 19th. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for about $436.03 or 0.00741524 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market cap of $2.04 billion and approximately $141.17 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EUNO (EUNO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000117 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 104.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,682,507 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

