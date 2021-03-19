Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) Shares Purchased by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,341,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 34,030 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 3.42% of Compugen worth $28,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Compugen by 14.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Compugen by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 214,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CGEN opened at $8.65 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.05 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Compugen in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Compugen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

