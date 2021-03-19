Conceal Trading 17.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $35,604.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Conceal has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,929.18 or 0.99912611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00037975 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012054 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.19 or 0.00390280 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $163.22 or 0.00276727 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.54 or 0.00741842 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.31 or 0.00075125 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 18,657,244 coins and its circulating supply is 10,144,379 coins. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

