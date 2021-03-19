Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Stock Position Boosted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,204,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,055 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.19% of Concert Pharmaceuticals worth $27,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 775,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 590,862 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 117.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 62,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 34,003 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 61,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Concert Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Roger D. Tung sold 13,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 808,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Nancy Stuart sold 6,049 shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $44,278.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,292 shares of company stock valued at $168,880 over the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $196.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $13.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.04. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNCE shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune and central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of alopecia areata; CTP-692, a selective deuterium-modified analog of the endogenous amino acid and D-serine that is in Phase II trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease.

