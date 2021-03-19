Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Condor Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.04% and a negative net margin of 38.48%.

Shares of CDOR stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.46. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (ÂMSAsÂ) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

