Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Increased to $67.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.23% from the stock’s current price.

ED has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.35.

ED stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison has a 1-year low of $62.03 and a 1-year high of $92.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 368.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 11,184 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 8,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 378,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,340,000 after purchasing an additional 19,490 shares during the period. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

