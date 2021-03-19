Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Upgraded at OTR Global

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by investment analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

STZ has been the subject of several other research reports. MKM Partners raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

NYSE STZ traded up $1.93 on Friday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 2,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,756. Constellation Brands has a 52-week low of $104.28 and a 52-week high of $242.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $224.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $45.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 75.0% in the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

