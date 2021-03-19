Constellation Price Up 49.8% Over Last 7 Days (DAG)

Constellation (CURRENCY:DAG) traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 19th. During the last week, Constellation has traded up 49.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Constellation token can now be bought for about $0.0697 or 0.00000119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Constellation has a total market cap of $88.26 million and $1.81 million worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.17 or 0.00013923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $384.56 or 0.00655239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00035545 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00024571 BTC.

About Constellation

Constellation (CRYPTO:DAG) is a token. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,266,911,931 tokens. Constellation’s official message board is constellationlabs.io/blog . The official website for Constellation is www.constellationlabs.io . Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Constellation is /r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Constellation is a Horizontally Scalable Blockchain with mobile support. By “Horizontal Scalable”, is mentioned that Network capacity is proportional to the user adoption, which concedes the network the strength to have more and more users in a medium to far future. Constellation will work with its own smart contacts to support blockchain's microservices. In addition, the platform uses reputation-based incentives in order to remove the costs from transactions fees. The DAG token is still under development and it will be released first as an ERC20 cryptocurrency, with the further objective to migrate to its own mainnet and become the Constellation native token. “

Constellation Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.

