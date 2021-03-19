Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper Sells 5,000 Shares

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) SVP John L. Harper sold 5,000 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $165,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,348,801.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.98. 11,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,691. Construction Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $36.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ROAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 722.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Construction Partners by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 64,767 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 43.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 59,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Construction Partners by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,866,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,977,000 after acquiring an additional 290,695 shares during the period. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

