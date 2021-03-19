Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.75, but opened at $30.59. Construction Partners shares last traded at $29.59, with a volume of 30,196 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 1,180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $38,125,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John L. Harper sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $576,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 197,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,693,241.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,205,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,867,000. Insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

ROAD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Construction Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.76 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 247.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Construction Partners by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. 66.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

