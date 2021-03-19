Contentos Price Up 44.2% Over Last Week (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 19th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $109.35 million and approximately $40.56 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Contentos has traded up 44.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00051780 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00015105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.31 or 0.00631321 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001164 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00068652 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00024557 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00033838 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,999,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 2,917,790,841 coins. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

