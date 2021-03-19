ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) Plans GBX 2.91 Dividend

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO) declared a dividend on Friday, March 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 2.91 ($0.04) per share on Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

ContourGlobal stock opened at GBX 205.30 ($2.68) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69. ContourGlobal has a 52-week low of GBX 134.60 ($1.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 223 ($2.91). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 203.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 202.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 931.96, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut ContourGlobal to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

