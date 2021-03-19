Contrasting ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) & Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) and ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Royal Vopak has a beta of 0.4, meaning that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ageas SA/NV has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Royal Vopak and ageas SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Royal Vopak $1.40 billion 4.40 $639.52 million $3.14 15.65 ageas SA/NV $16.91 billion 0.69 $1.10 billion $5.69 10.56

ageas SA/NV has higher revenue and earnings than Royal Vopak. ageas SA/NV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Royal Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Royal Vopak and ageas SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Royal Vopak 0 1 1 0 2.50 ageas SA/NV 1 3 4 0 2.38

Dividends

Royal Vopak pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ageas SA/NV pays an annual dividend of $2.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Royal Vopak pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ageas SA/NV pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Royal Vopak shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of ageas SA/NV shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Royal Vopak and ageas SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Royal Vopak N/A N/A N/A ageas SA/NV 9.03% 8.10% 1.01%

Summary

ageas SA/NV beats Royal Vopak on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Royal Vopak

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters. Royal Vopak N.V. was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About ageas SA/NV

ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business in Europe and Asia. It operates through Belgium, United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Reinsurance segments. The company primarily offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. Its life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other insurance products, as well as other damages to property covering the risk of property losses or claims liabilities. The company serves private individuals, as well as small, medium-sized, and large companies through independent brokers and the bank channels. ageas SA/NV was founded in 1824 and is based in Brussels, Belgium.

