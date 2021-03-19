Contrasting Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) & Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Eviation Aircraft (OTCMKTS:EVTNF) and Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Eviation Aircraft alerts:

Eviation Aircraft has a beta of -0.22, indicating that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verint Systems has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eviation Aircraft and Verint Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eviation Aircraft 0 0 0 0 N/A Verint Systems 0 0 7 0 3.00

Verint Systems has a consensus target price of $65.86, indicating a potential upside of 35.45%. Given Verint Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verint Systems is more favorable than Eviation Aircraft.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Verint Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems $1.30 billion 2.45 $28.68 million $2.62 18.56

Verint Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Eviation Aircraft.

Profitability

This table compares Eviation Aircraft and Verint Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eviation Aircraft N/A N/A N/A Verint Systems 1.51% 13.19% 5.33%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.9% of Verint Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Eviation Aircraft shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Verint Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verint Systems beats Eviation Aircraft on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eviation Aircraft Company Profile

Eviation Aircraft Ltd. focuses on the light aviation regional transportation field. The Company offers passenger and cargo transportation services. Eviation Aircraft Ltd, formerly known as RVB Holdings Ltd, is based in Israel.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc. provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop. It also offers Verint Recording for capturing customer interactions across voice and digital channels; Verint Automated Quality Management products that automate the quality process from scoring evaluations to assigning coaching; Verint Performance Management, which triggers automated workflows; Verint Interaction Analytics to reduce cost by identifying operational process challenges; Verint Desktop and Process Analytics; Verint Work Manager; and Verint Performance Management solutions. In addition, the company provides Intelligent Virtual Assistant; Web Self-Service that enable customers to self-serve on the web or via their mobile devices; Communities, which enable organizations to manage online communities for their employees, customers, and partners; Verint Experience Cloud that connects siloes of customer experience data to identify problems, predict outcomes, and drive actions; Omni-Channel Recording, which captures customer interaction data; compliance recording that supports compliance audits and the avoidance of fines; and Fraud Prevention And Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Eviation Aircraft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eviation Aircraft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.